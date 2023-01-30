Sharjah: A signed copy of ‘The Audacious’, the latest work by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has been presented to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The book was handed over by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), to Egypt’s Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, who received it on the President’s behalf, during the authority’s participation at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair.

The fair, organised under the theme ‘Together: Read, Think, Create’, began on January 25 and will go on till February 6.

At the SBA pavilion, the SBA chairman received an Egyptian delegation headed by Egypt’s Prime Minister, accompanied by Dr. Nevine Al Kilani, Minister of Culture and Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, who praised the leading role of Sharjah in introducing Arab culture to their counterparts around the world.

During the visit, the prime minister extended his gratitude for the warm message from the Ruler of Sharjah, which was delivered by Al Ameri, in which His Highness expressed his pride and great appreciation of Egypt represented in its president, government and people. In turn, Madbouly emphasised the similar status of His Highness to Egypt and its people.

As part of the visit to Sharjah’s pavilion, Al Ameri discussed with the Minister of Culture strengthening cooperation and cultural exchange between the two parties. Al Kilani lauded the UAE’s participation not only in the book fair but also at all levels.

The Chairman of SBA discussed ways to advance partnership with the General Egyptian Book Organisation. He also invited the Minister of Culture and Dr. Ahmed Bahey El-Din, Chairman of the General Egyptian Book Organisation, to participate in the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “Our participation in the Cairo International Book Fair translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen cooperation between the cultural centres in the region, most importantly Egypt, due to its importance as a civilisation and a cultural hub that Arab culture could not thrive without.”

The chairman also stressed the need to intensify efforts to achieve comprehensive development in the region, by executing more cultural cooperation that bolsters Arab cultural status worldwide.

Dr. Nevine Al Kilani, Egyptian Minister of Culture, stated: “Sharjah is a key partner in the cultural and creative movement in Egypt, which is not surprising since the Ruler of Sharjah has always supported Egyptian culture throughout the years.” She stressed the importance of SBA’s presence at the Cairo International Book Fair, which stems from the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries.