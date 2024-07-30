“Upgrading the quality of government services and making them the best in the world is a key priority,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He called for doubling efforts and combining capabilities to accelerate the achievement of targets in national priority areas such as housing for citizens, Emiratisation and enhancing education outcomes to meet the future development ambitions of the UAE.

The meeting touched on several issues and topics related to the government work, continuous development plans and the latest updates in various government initiatives and projects supporting the UAE’s accelerated development efforts. Sheikh Mohammed discussed the ongoing efforts of the UAE government to improve the wellbeing of citizens, enhance the services provided to them, and provide the necessary support for various segments of UAE society across multiple fields and sectors.