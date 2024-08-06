Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the country’s comprehensive development continues to strengthen its foundation with unique achievements and milestones across various vital sectors, guided by a clear vision of leadership towards a future full of opportunities.

He highlighted the role of the private sector as a key partner with a tangible impact on advancing economic development and aligning with the UAE’s strategy to diversify income sources, enhance investment areas, and create more opportunities for the business community, especially in future-focused sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global capital of trade, a hub for the creative and digital economy and a strategic centre for attracting multinational companies, as well as a premier global destination for tourism, business, and investment. Dubai will continue to provide all the essential elements to maintain its leading global and regional position in economic and commercial sectors, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to rank among the top three global economic cities.

“Dubai’s exceptional performance in numerous areas demonstrates the strong cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as with our partners from around the world. Innovation and advanced technology are key factors for a prosperous and bright future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He noted that providing an ideal environment for startups in the fields of innovation and advanced technologies, supported by modern laws and legislation aimed at facilitating business and simplifying procedures, is among our top priorities. “Our goal is for Dubai to always be a global destination for innovation, future foresight and support for innovative ideas.”

Sheikh Mohammed and the attendees listened to a lecture by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. Al Kuwaiti underlined the importance of cybersecurity in protecting the UAE’s digital transformation, safeguarding its digital achievements, and preserving its national security.

He reaffirmed that the UAE is committed to promoting a culture of cybersecurity as part of its vision to become a leader in artificial intelligence in alignment with the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, which aims to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.