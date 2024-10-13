Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasized that technology is growing rapidly —and that Dubai is keeping stride.

“From the beginning, we bet on staying ahead of global technological breakthroughs,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Tweeting on the occasion of Dubai hosting GITEX Global 2024, Sheikh Mohammed noted, “This week, the UAE will host GITEX Global, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions.”

He highlighted that GITEX has evolved into a major platform for technology and startups, covering fields such as artificial intelligence, smart mobility, and cybersecurity, with over 180,000 specialists from more than 180 countries participating.