Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today approved a new master plan for Expo City Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The new plan outlines Expo City Dubai's role in spearheading Dubai's future development and enhancing the emirate's global stature. The site of the historic 2020 World Expo and COP28, Expo City Dubai, will serve as a key driver of the emirate's progress in various sectors.

Expo City Dubai's expansion plans firmly establish it as the lynchpin of Dubai's growth, offering significant investment opportunities for future-focused entities. Its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) positions it as a vital enabler of Dubai's growth aspirations in critical sectors, including trade and logistics, technology and innovation, tourism, business and events.

The plans play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, in which Expo City is named one of five key urban centres, and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033.

One catalyst for this growth is the accelerated development of the Dubai South area, as the emirate continues to position itself as a leading global hub for trade, investment, business, and tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "A decade ago, we paved the way for a new city to rise within Dubai – one that would host the world, drive innovation and sustainability, and propel the UAE into a new era of prosperity. Together, as a community, we have been on a remarkable journey, and today we reveal a new chapter in our long-term vision to advance our ambitions.

"The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors. A new global centre at the heart of our city's growth corridor, Expo City Dubai embodies our vision for the future. It is committed to sustainable development, enhancing quality of life for all and creating an environment where businesses thrive, while honouring our rich heritage and embracing the unlimited opportunities ahead," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Expo City Dubai embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to build a future-ready city that drives sustainability, anticipates opportunities, and constantly raises the quality of life of everyone who calls Dubai home. The new master plan for Expo City Dubai positions it as a blueprint for the cities of tomorrow and plays a crucial role in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

"Dubai never ceases to evolve, launching major projects and unique initiatives that consolidate its status as a leader across sectors. As Dubai continues to transform, we remain committed to fostering innovation and empowering talent, ensuring our city leads by example in shaping a prosperous, sustainable future," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Spanning 3.5 sq km, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a global centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors who share its vision of a brighter, more connected and sustainable future.