His Highnewss Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces during his Ramadan majlis. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, appealed to people to stay safe, be responsible and follow social distancing guidelines, especially during the last days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s celebrate Eid Al Fitr with modern technology, as we do not want infections to surge, for each infection has a huge impact on others,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“Wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly, following social distancing and limiting trips outside, all reduce your risk of catching and passing on COVID-19. This is especially important to protect yourselves, senior people, very small children and those with underlying conditions,” Sheikh Mohamed said during his virtual Ramadan majlis.

Sheikh Mohamed called on people, citizens and residents, not to jeopardise what was achieved during the past months.

“Do not make a small mistake that will cost us dearly,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Shaikh Mohammad interacted with health, police and emergency officials as well as volunteers.

Responding to an expatriate volunteer who expressed gratitude and joy over seeing Shaikh Mohammad on the screen and talking to him, Sheikh Mohamed promised to meet him in person and give him a hug once the strain is over.

Earlier Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson of the health sector, said that the UAE’s response to the Corona pandemic from the beginning was characterised by a focus on testing, investigation and early detection of infections, which helped in rapid intervention and limiting the spread of the virus and thus contributing to controlling the spread of the epidemic.

She emphasised that the main element in all stages of dealing with the spread of the virus is the focus on prevention and the adoption of preventive measures such as physical distancing, the use of masks, and hand washing, and despite how simple these procedures are, their role is great in all stages of prevention and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Al Hosani stressed the importance of community members' commitment to preventive measures to protect themselves and their families, especially the elderly, and their commitment to keep safe distance with them, which relieved pressure on the first line of defense.

Matar Al Nuaimi, general manager of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and director of the Crisis and Emergency Department at the Health Department in Abu Dhabi, said that the pre-emptive measures taken since the start of the epidemic were important in defining the medical conditions of the medical staff, who work in the ambulance that moves to transfer the infected cases from their locations to hospitals, beside the staff of all outpatient clinics and accident departments, hospitals and medical operations and laboratories. ..

“These teams have been working continuously around the clock for months and are dedicated to serving the UAE community and keeping their safety and the health despite their staying away from their families, whether they are inside or outside the UAE,” he said.

Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, director-general of the National Crisis an Emergency Management Authority asserted that in dealing with all crises there are many challenges that we look at in the UAE as motives and opportunities that produced innovations and highlighted national personalities and capabilities in the emergency and crisis management community.

He added that all the plans, strategies and programmes developed at the highest global standards are a response to the challenge, while we in the UAE have the right to be different and offer a global model to follow in planning, preparation and proactive measures.

He pointed to achieving 70 per cent of the goals of national sterilisation in containing the spread of the virus during the first stage, before moving on to the second stage of the national strategic plan, which is partial and gradual re-opening of some of the main vital businesses in the UAE.

Al Shamsi said, "The responsibilities lie with all segments of society ... the integrity of the country is equal to the citizens and residents, and everyone is responsible ... just as your safety is a duty we undertake, we need your cooperation to achieve the desired goals in addressing this challenge,” he said.

He thanked the volunteers in the field who represent 150 different nationalities to serve the UAE community.