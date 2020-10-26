Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree - Law No. 04 of 2020, applicable by Federal Law No. (7) of 2020 to establish a government Media Office of the United Arab Emirates. The decree was published in the latest issue of the Federal Official Gazette.
The office shall have the legal capacity to conduct business and take actions necessary to implement its functions, and the headquarters of the office to be inside the country, and it is permissible, by decision of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, to open and establish other branches or offices inside and outside the country, in accordance with Articles Two and Three of the Decree.
According to Article 4 of the Federal Decree, the office will be responsible of proposing and preparing policies, legislation, and public information strategies for the state, including the digital communication strategy. Supervising the implementation of strategy after the approval by the Council of Ministers, also proposing and reviewing federal legislation related to the media sector in the state, and proposing necessary amendments, and unifying and organizing the media discourse and media messages of the UAE government, locally and internationaly.
The office will alsorepresent the country in the media at all regional and international levels, building close ties with international media organisations and institutions, managing the state’s media crises in coordination with the concerned authorities, and dealing with foreign and international media.