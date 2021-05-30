Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Dubai Executive Council has issued the Council’s Resolution No. (18) for 2021 forming the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai. The Resolution aims to regulate and ensure the governance of urban planning in Dubai as well as implement the deliverables of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in March this year.

The Committee has been entrusted with the oversight of the urban planning sector in the emirate, including the implementation of the Dubai Urban Master Plan. The Committee will ensure the plans of related government entities in the emirate are aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and ensure the integration of major infrastructure and urban projects as part of realising the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to make Dubai the best city in the world to live in.

The committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, the General Commissioner of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-being Pillar.

Members

Members of the Committee include the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; the Director General of Dubai Municipality; the Director General of Dubai Development Authority; the Director General of Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation; the Director General of Dubai Land Department; the CEO of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy. Other members, will include an urban planning expert and economic expert to be named by the Chairman of the Committee.

The Resolution details the roles and responsibilities of the Committee, which include endorsing the vision and strategic objectives of the Urban Master Plan, under the supervision of the Chairman of The Executive Council and ensuring that the Urban Master Plan progresses according to deliverables and in line with government priorities and directives. The Committee is also responsible for ensuring the integration of the roles of the entities responsible for urban planning in the emirate and directing the provision of support to facilitate coordination between various parties.

According to the Resolution, the Committee will propose policies, strategies and legislation to ensure the objectives of the Urban Master Plan are met, as well as empower concerned bodies in the emirate to carry out their respective tasks and roles.

The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning will also be responsible for endorsing the recommendations made in strategic studies, masterplans and major infrastructure and urban projects related to urban planning in conformity with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and informing the Chairman of The Executive Council about them. It will also issue directives for carrying out major changes to the approved Urban Master Plan, in line with the developments and directives of the Dubai Government in this regard.

The Committee is responsible for reviewing the strategic performance indicators for the implementation of the Urban Master Plan. It will also direct measures and solutions to enhance the efficiency of implementation. The Committee is also authorised to issue directives with regards to challenges encountered in the implementation of all phases of the Plan.

The Resolution permits the Committee to form subcommittees and teams to assist it along with their roles, responsibilities, procedures and any other related issues. The Committee may seek the assistance of any experts and specialists, be it from employees of the concerned bodies in the emirate or others.

The Resolution tasks the Dubai Municipality to deliver administrative and technical support to the Committee to enable it to carry out its duties as per the Resolution.

Full cooperation

The Resolution mandates all relevant government bodies in the emirate to fully cooperate with the Committee, Sub-Committees and teams and provide all information, statistics and documents required to carry out the tasks of the Committee under this Resolution.

