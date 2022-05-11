Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military check point in Northern Sinai that left a number of soldiers dead and wounded.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at destabilising security and stability in the region.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s solidarity and support with Egypt in confronting terrorists, and in taking all necessary measures to protect the country's security and stability against vicious acts.
He also extended his condolences to the Egyptian government and the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.