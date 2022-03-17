Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met on Thursday with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in Moscow. They discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership in various fields.

They exchanged views on key developments and challenges concerning security and stability in the Middle East and Africa.

The two officials then discussed regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the Russian Foreign Minister also discussed the stability of global energy and commodities markets, including the global grain supply.

Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the urgent need to reach a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine, emphasising the UAE's readiness to support all efforts aimed at finding a solution to the crisis, including a ceasefire. He underlined the importance of maintaining sustainable regional and international peace, security, and stability. Furthermore, he noted that the UAE is committed to constructive diplomacy aimed at de-escalation.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed the UAE's deep concern over the humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians. He addressed possible mechanisms to alleviate civilian suffering and underscored the importance of ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and relief in line with international humanitarian law. He highlighted the role of the United Nations in this regard and reiterated the UAE’s support for its humanitarian work.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Following the meeting, the two top diplomats held a news conference.

"I would like to thank His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, for the productive and constructive discussions we had today, which confirm the depth of the strategic partnership between our countries. In our meeting, we exchanged views on the most important aspects of our bilateral relationship and key regional and international issues of common interest.

The UAE values its solid relationship with the Russian Federation, which includes our strategic partnership and our close cooperation across all levels," said Sheikh Abdullah during the news conference.

"In light of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between our two countries, I would like to emphasise that the UAE looks forward to joint cooperation in the decades to come in all fields," Sheikh Abdullah stressed.

The UAE top diplomat added that he and his Russian counterpart discussed the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict, including efforts for a political settlement.

"The UAE welcomes all mediation efforts to bring the parties together and to prioritise regional and international peace and stability. We also stressed the need to intensify efforts to consider the available options on humanitarian issues, most importantly unimpeded humanitarian access that would ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to affirm the confidence that the UAE places in the parties' ability to seek a political solution, and to build on the existing talks between the parties. The UAE is fully prepared to support all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict. We also affirm our full readiness to engage with all parties to reach a ceasefire agreement," Sheikh Abdullah added.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and I also discussed global energy supply and commodities markets. and stress the importance of stability in energy markets for the global economy. The security of global food supplies is also essential. Many countries around the world in our region and beyond are deeply dependent on the import and export of grain and other essentials of the world’s food supply chains.

The UAE will continue to be an effective and credible international partner through its work with regional and international organizations. The UAE will work with the Russian Federation to find suitable solutions for issues in a way that ensures the achievement of regional and international security and stability.

"I thank again my friend His Excellency Sergey Lavrov for his warm welcome and for exchanging views on issues of interest, and we look forward to meeting His Excellency in the United Arab Emirates," Sheikh Abdullah concluded.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister underlined during the news conference the strategic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, pointing out that the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries amounted to $5 billion by the end of last year.

Lavrov hailed the ongoing Emirati-Russian cooperation in various fields, including at the international level, in light of the UAE’s current membership of the United Nations Security Council.