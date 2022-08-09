Sharjah: Sharjah’s new four-day work week (Monday to Thursday) has positively impacted government work and employee productivity, a new study has found.

The study was discussed on Tuesday during a meeting of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, at the Ruler’s Office.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed several governmental issues on the agenda and reviewed the progress of work in many sectors and development projects in various cities and regions of the emirate.

The council was briefed on the study evaluating the application of the new weekly work system in the Government of Sharjah, and its impact on the progress of government work.

The study focused on the impact of the new experience through several government entities including the police sector, the environment, human resources, and the financial sector.

Rise in indicators

According to the study, the application of the new weekly work system contributed to a rise in many indicators and positive factors related to the work environment and employee productivity, as indicators of work quality, efficiency, productivity, speed of completion, and levels of employee and customer satisfaction increased.

The findings said traffic accidents and deaths decreased by up to 40 per cent as against the first quarter of 2021, with a decrease in severe injuries.

The new work system also improved the financial performance of government agencies, according to the financial analysis and comparison of expenses, revenues and other financial factors.

In the environment sector, the study showed that the period when the new work system was implemented witnessed a decrease in the percentage of emissions of various gases, including carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.