Abu Dhabi announces weekend change

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Media Office on Tuesday announced that in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness, and keep pace with global developments, the government would implement a four-and-a-half day working week, with weekends moved to Saturday and Sunday, with a half-day on Friday, starting 1 January 2022.

As per the new decision, working hours across government entities will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and 7.30am to 12pm on Friday. The authority added that regular flexible timings remain applicable.

The authorities added that adopting an agile working system will enable the UAE to rapidly respond to emerging changes and enhance wellbeing in the workplace.

From an economic perspective, the new working week will better align the Emirates with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map.

Dubai announces weekend change

Public sector entities in Dubai will be following a four-and-a-half day working week, starting January 1, 2022.

The new off days from the New Year will be Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half-day, the Dubai Media Office announced.

The new official working hours will be 7.30am to 3.30pm from Monday to Thursday (eight hours) and until 12pm on Fridays (4 hours, 30 minutes).

The change is in line with the federal government’s announcement earlier in the day, making the UAE the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.

Sharjah announces weekend change

The emirate of Sharjah is switching to a four-day work system with a three-day weekend, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The changes made to the weekend and work system came after an extensive study with an aim to correspond with the UAE vision aiming at enhancing its competitiveness in various sectors in a manner that support the business environment and economy.

The four working days will be from Monday to Thursday and working hours will be from 7:30am to 3:30 pm.

Ajman announces weekend change

The government of Ajman has announced a change in the working week for all federal entities, in line with the new rules issued by the UAE federal government earlier today.

Starting January 1, public sector entities in Ajman will be following a four-and-a-half day working week. Saturday and Sunday will be the new off days, while Friday will be a half day.

The new official working hours will be 7.30am to 3.30pm from Monday to Thursday (eight hours) and until 12pm on Fridays (4 hours, 30 minutes).

Fujairah announces weekend change

The Government of Fujairah has adopted the UAE’s new working week system for public sector employees. The system will be implemented in all government entities across the emirate of Fujairah, whereby the working week will be from Monday to Thursday, with Friday being a half day.

The decision moves the weekend to Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half day. The changes will be effective from January 1, 2022, and Sunday, January 2, 2022, will be an official holiday.

Ras Al Khaimah announces weekend change

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has adopted the UAE’s new workweek in local government sector. The new system will be implemented in all government entities across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, whereby the workweek will be from Monday to Thursday, with Friday being a half day.

Working hours for government employees will be from 7.30am to 3:30pm on Monday through Thursday, and to 12pm on Friday. Flexible and remote work system will remain in place in line with relevant directives and regulations.

Umm Al Quwain announces weekend change

The government of Umm Al Quwain has adopted the new weekly workdays system. The working days are from Monday to Thursday and half a working day on Friday.

Starting January 1, public sector entities in Umm Al Quwain will be following a four-and-a-half day working week. Saturday and Sunday will be the new off days, while Friday will be a half-day.

The working week will start on Monday and end by Friday afternoon. The working hours for federal employees are set to be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, with 8.5 working hours per day. On Friday, employees will work for 4.5 hours.