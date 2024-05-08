ABU DHABI: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli forces’ invasion and seizure of the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza, and warned against military escalation that threatens to cause the loss of more innocent lives and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the UAE stresses the need to ensure the safe and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and delivery of life-saving supplies to the population in the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law.

The Ministry called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension and instability.

In this regard, the Ministry commended the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar and Egypt to reach a ceasefire, expressing the hope that it would result in a truce that leads to an end to the war, protecting the brotherly Palestinian people from further suffering and reinforcing pillars of stability and achieving sustainable peace in the region.