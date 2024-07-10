Sharjah: The parking area around Al-Muflihoon Mosque, which overlooks Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Al-Mawafjah will be beefed up, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The Sharjah Ruler has specifically directed that shaded trees of the “Coastal Hibiscus” variety be planted in the parking area for the benefit of mosque visitors.
He also ordered the transformation of an additional plot of land facing the mosque into new parking spaces and the planting of the same type of trees in the new parking lots.