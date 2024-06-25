Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) to allocate plots of land for the establishment of parks in every neighbourhood within the central region of the emirate.
First off the mark will be a park in the Tawi Fatima region which will be built by the SDTPS.
The announcement by the Ruler of Sharjah came during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
He also approved three new logos for the municipalities of the cities in the eastern region of the emirate: Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.
During the same braodcast, he directed the Islamic Affairs Department to change the name of Al Qala’a Neighbourhood Mosque in Kalba to Khor Kalba Mosque.