Sharjah: Recognising his tremendous contribution and lifelong services to architecture, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will be conferred the Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
Dr Shaikh Sultan will formally receive the Honorary Fellowship at a grand ceremony in London in February, according to a statement by RIBA. The RIBA Honorary Fellowships are awarded annually to people who are not architects but have made a particular contribution to architecture.