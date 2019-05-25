Donation to help UAE-wide solidarity campaign for Rohingya refugees

Rohingya Muslims, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to receive food aid near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has donated Dh10 million to the UAE-wide campaign in solidarity with Rohingya refugees, especially children and women.

The campaign aims to provide basic necessities to the Rohingya refugees to alleviate their plight and improve their living conditions.

The ERC praised Shaikha Fatima’s response and her generous donation to the campaign.

It said that the donation was part of Shaikha Fatima’s continuous initiatives to improve conditions of mothers and children around the world.