Colonel Mohammed Ali Al-Mhairi, director of the Security Information Department, emphasised the importance of staying updated with advancements in awareness, innovation, and communication methods. He added that by using advanced technologies and creative approaches, the police aim to reach a broad audience, delivering preventive messages efficiently.

“The series is one of the diverse means by which Abu Dhabi Police deliver its awareness and educational messages, build bridges of cooperation and partnership and spread a lasting sense of safety and security by producing influential and pioneering media content that reaches the largest segment of the audience.”