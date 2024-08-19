Abu Dhabi: A new 26-episode road safety series created by the Abu Dhabi Police, using 3D and computer-generated imagery (CGI) technologies, is being broadcast through social media.
The series, now in its second season and produced in collaboration with the Traffic and Security Patrol Directorate, features the Salem family. It is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to promote road safety and traffic culture among all sections of society.
Colonel Mohammed Ali Al-Mhairi, director of the Security Information Department, emphasised the importance of staying updated with advancements in awareness, innovation, and communication methods. He added that by using advanced technologies and creative approaches, the police aim to reach a broad audience, delivering preventive messages efficiently.
“The series is one of the diverse means by which Abu Dhabi Police deliver its awareness and educational messages, build bridges of cooperation and partnership and spread a lasting sense of safety and security by producing influential and pioneering media content that reaches the largest segment of the audience.”
Nasser Abdullah Al-Assadi, head of the Security Media Department, said the series’ broadcast reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to developing and spreading media awareness methods through social media, contributing to the highest levels of traffic safety in the Emirate.