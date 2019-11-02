RTA completes roads leading to ‘Jewel of the Creek’ COURTESY RTA Image Credit:

Dubai The tunnel and road works of the Jewel of the Creek project are now complete, the Road and Transport (RTA) authority announced on Saturday.

Located between Al Maktoum and Floating bridges, the Jewel of the Creek project sprawls over 125,675 square metres and includes hotels, residential towers and restaurants in addition to a man-made lake and a waterfront promenade and marina for 65 berths.

RTA said the they have completed the construction of 1.4 kilometres of tunnels and seven 7 kilometres of roads leading to Jewel of the Creek.

The ground and basement access points of the Jewel of the Creek Project have been linked with Baniyas Street to the North, and Al Ittihad Street to the East through streets, tunnels and sloping roads leading to the basement parking. The project also includes the construction of a 81-metre footbridge over Baniyas Street. It will be completed in the first quarter of 2020,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The Northern access points of the project comprise entry points to the basement parking via the tunnel for traffic bound to the West of Baniyas Street and the traffic inbound from the sloping road of Al Maktoum Bridge. It also includes exit points for the basement parking through the tunnel heading East and West of Baniyas Street, in addition to exit points to the north-east leading to the Eastern sloping road from Al Maktoum Bridge to Baniyas Street.

“The Eastern access points include surface entry points from and to the Eastern basement parking, and single-lane tunnels for the basement parking accessible from Al Ittihad Street beside the Floating Bridge, and from Baniyas Street to the East. Works also include the construction of roads for the surface entry points for the traffic inbound from Al Ittihad Street to the south, and single-lane tunnels to the east for the parking to provide an exit in the direction of Abu Dhabi and Al Ittihad Street to the North.