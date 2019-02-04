Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day Global Conference on Human Fraternity that concluded yesterday, Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding in New York told Gulf News: “As a Jewish leader, I see it as my responsibility to the Islamic community to be at the forefront of battling Islamophobia and any attack or form of bigotry against the Islamic faith and Muslims. I also expect Muslim leaders to engage with their responsibilities when it comes to speaking out against anti-Semitism and against holocaust denials.”