As part of its commitment towards making financial literacy an essential life skill at the grass roots level, Century Financial, a leading investment services provider, has collaborated with the University of Dubai and Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME) to release the guide called ‘Financial Freedom for All’.

Launched at PRME Middle East’s 10th Regional Forum, held recently in Dubai, the guide simplifies financial literacy for blue-collar and front line workers and aims to equip them with essential financial skills.

Train the trainer

The initiative is backed by a comprehensive ‘Train the Trainer’ program that will further help cultivate financial empowerment among the country’s hardworking workforce. Having collaborated to design these informative and authentic resources on financial literacy, Century Financial is committed to redefining financial freedom with improved decision-making and stability for overall economic development.

In a joint statement on the occasion, Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO and Sameera Fernandes — Director Corp. Affairs & Sustainability, Century Financial, said: “The launch of ‘Financial Freedom for All’ marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards empowering every individual in our community. By enhancing financial literacy, we are not only contributing to personal growth but also fostering a more resilient and informed workforce. This aligns perfectly with the ethos of PRME and our commitment to responsible management and education.”

Continuous learning

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, stated: “Our dedication to the PRME principles over the last decade has been a journey of continuous learning and improvement. The release of ‘Financial Freedom for All’ is a crucial step in our mission to extend the benefits of education beyond the classroom. We are committed to equipping our community, especially the most vulnerable sections, with the knowledge and skills necessary for financial independence and success.”

Financial literacy