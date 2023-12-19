Abu Dhabi: During the first month of its operation, the English Notary Services Bureau at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) completed 140 notary transactions in English.
The Bureau is the first of its kind in the Arab region to exclusively provide notarisation services in English, eliminating the requirement to translate official documents into Arabic.
It was launched in October by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
• Declarations and undertakings
• Settlement agreements
• All types of power of attorney
• Signature authentication
• Resolutions of boards of directors, minutes of meetings, and everything related to documents issued by companies and private and public legal persons during or on the occasion of conducting their business
ADJD Undersecretary, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said offering notary services in English is a significant advancement in facilitating business procedures. He added that the Bureau is a milestone for the business community in the emirate, catering to the legal and administrative needs of foreign individuals and companies.
The Bureau aims to simplify the documentation process for international companies and foreigners. By overcoming the language barrier, it allows foreign customers to easily obtain the service while saving time and cost. The absence of translation requirements reduces expenses and expedites the documentation process.
‘Confidentiality and clarity’
Moreover, the Bureau ensures confidentiality and clarity in dealing with documents in their original language. This guarantees privacy and closer understanding for non-Arabic speaking customers, eliminating the need to involve an external translation office.
Additionally, it contributes to the standardisation of global business practices and facilitates services in English, aligning with the language of business and companies.