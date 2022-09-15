ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Justice has launched an online power of attorney issuance service on its digital platform to strengthen the country’s remote litigation system.
The remote litigation system is among the key achievements of the UAE’s judicial and legal system, as it enables customers to promptly complete their transactions whether they are residing inside or outside the country and without having to personally visit a notary public for services such as power of attorney documents.
The launch of the service aligns with the UAE government’s objectives of reducing paper transactions, saving time and protecting the environment, as well as the ministry’s future plans to improve judicial services and develop an integrated legal and judicial services system.
By using the service, customers can generate digital ratified power of attorney documents in less than 10 minutes and without the need to visit a notary public office, as well as safely store such documents using a blockchain system and a digital wallet and share them with third parties and competent authorities.
Featured in both Arabic and English, the platform utitlises relevant tech solutions that ensure data integrity and prevents fraud and alterations. It also enables notaries public and customers to view and follow up on applications and monitor performance levels, providing a streamlined platform for completing transactions.