Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has achieved a growth rate of more than 80% in the number of corporate contracts authenticated before the notary public in Abu Dhabi. During 2022, it registered about 17,800 partnership contracts, compared to 9,800 contracts in 2021.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed the department’s keenness to expedite transactions and benefit from artificial intelligence in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
Al Abri said the achievement is an indication of the Department’s technical system related to notary services and digital certification, which allows the completion of the transaction remotely. The department said it has succeeded in exchanging data with a number of concerned authorities and strategic partners, which helps to complete the various types of transactions with the least required attachments in less time and effort, in addition to supporting the transition to digital documents.
The Department was able to complete 251,098 transactions remotely through the notary public in 2022, in addition to providing up to 1,244,621 digital documents instead of printing them.