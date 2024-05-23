Abu Dhabi: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit to the country.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and a number of officials received Prime Minister Sharif upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, reported wam.
This is Sharif’s first visit to the UAE since his election early this year. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers of the cabinet including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
