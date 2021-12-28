Sharjah: Sharjah has clarified matters related to working in shifts and the timings for government departments under the new four-day work week.
In a circular, the Sharjah Human Resources Department affirmed that, effective January 1, 2022, the work week for government departments will be four days, from Monday to Thursday. The weekend will be three days, from Friday to Sunday.
The department also affirmed in its circular (No. 20 for the year 2022) that working hours for government employees – in general – will be 7.30am to 3.30pm (Monday to Thursday).
Clarification on timings
However, it clarified that government entities have the right to determine if their working hours should be in the morning or evening, according to their needs and the nature of their work. They should work for at least eight hours per day.
In case an employee works for less than eight hours per day, the reduced period shall be deducted from the employee’s exit permits, for approved studying or breast-feeding hours, for example.
The circular stated that the employee must abide by the shift system on the dates set by the government entity. In the event of interruption or delay in work during this period, the applicable rules shall apply.