Dubai: Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei has been appointed Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs in the new UAE Cabinet.

The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday.

Alia currently holds the position of Vice Chairman at Insurance House in the UAE. She is also a board member at Finance House, the Dubai Trader Youth Council, the Abu Dhabi School of Management and the Abu Dhabi Business Women Council.

Her professional journey includes serving as the Director General of the Human Resources Authority of Abu Dhabi from July 2020 to July 2022, and as Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government. She was also the Chief Operating Officer of Mazrui International from 2012 to 2018, and Human Resources Advisor to the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

Earlier in her career, she held several key positions at the Executive Affairs Authority, such as Chief Human Resources Officer from 2012 to 2013, Human Resources Manager from 2008 to 2011, Human Resources Analyst in 2007, and Director of Compensation and Benefits at Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company from 2002 to 2006.

Alia is an entrepreneur as well, having founded Little Haven Nursery and co-founded The Foodsters Inc., a food and beverage consultancy, as well as the popular restaurant chain Just Falafel. She has also served on the board of directors of the Pearl Initiative.