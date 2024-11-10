Additionally, 36 Emirati judicial trainees were approved for the Dubai Judicial Institute’s Judicial and Legal Studies programme, preparing them for their eventual appointment as judges in Dubai courts.

Ambitious vision

Sheikh Maktoum stated: “The Judges Career Paths project is a reflection of the ambitious vision set forth by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for advancing the judiciary. It aims to develop qualified, specialised judges who contribute to a comprehensive judicial system, further enhancing Dubai’s global standing.”

He emphasised the importance of strengthening Emirati expertise within the judiciary and ensuring that Emirati legal professionals acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to advance the sector and deliver innovative legal and judicial services aligned with international best practices.

His Highness commended the Dubai Judicial Council for strengthening Dubai’s judicial system and the rule of law while ensuring justice for all. He added: “We are committed to providing all necessary resources to maximise the efficiency of our judicial system, fostering an excellent legal environment characterised by prompt, accurate, and accessible justice. This reinforces trust in Dubai’s judiciary, further establishing the emirate as a global business and investment hub, in line with our future development aspirations.”

Development plans

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum reviewed key development plans and projects for judicial entities. Upon approving the Judges’ Career Paths project, His Highness was briefed about the project’s role in developing specialised cadres in Dubai Courts to keep pace with legal and social transformations in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. The project will serve to enhance the rule of law, improve judicial efficiency, and solidify Dubai’s global leadership by ensuring efficient justice and defining judgments through a focus on specialisation and precision in judicial performance.

The Judges’ Career Paths project also aims to foster specialised judicial succession and career paths, fostering sustained competency and enhanced judicial expertise. The project comprises three tracks: Specialized, Elite, and Leadership, each designed to cultivate specific skills and expertise within the judiciary.

The Specialised Track begins upon a judge’s induction, enabling specialisation in specific legal fields within their assigned court to hone their technical skills. The Elite Track focuses on developing exceptional judges into expert resources within the courts. This track mandates Emirati citizenship and demonstrated competency. The Leadership Track prepares judges for leadership roles by enhancing their administrative and leadership skills. This track too requires Emirati citizenship and a strong performance record.

Expert supervision

The project is supervised by the Judicial Coordination Affairs Council to ensure alignment with Dubai’s strategic goals as part of the Council’s mandate to develop training and leadership programmes that meet the latest and most advanced international standards of quality judicial performance and specialisation. The successful implementation of the project by Dubai Courts represents a significant step towards a robust judicial future, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to a safe and fair community.

Sheikh Maktoum launched the digital platform of the Judicial Inspection Authority, which offers a host of interactive services that allow members of the judiciary to review their performance indicators and track the speed of case resolution.

Additionally, The Judicial Council endorsed recommendations on judicial promotions and ratified regulations concerning seniority and promotions for its members.

Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, stated that meticulous selection of judicial personnel is fundamental to achieving fair and effective justice. “Dubai Courts is committed to upholding the highest standards in judicial appointments, positively impacting the quality of judgments and the overall efficiency of the judicial system.”

He emphasised that qualified judges possessing the necessary skills and expertise enhance the credibility of the judiciary and reflect Dubai Courts’ dedication to providing a professional and impartial judicial environment.

Prof. Al Suwaidi added: “The Judges’ Career Paths project is pivotal in building a judicial system capable of realising Dubai’s ambition to be a global model for advanced justice. The project not only develops judges but also prepares them to be legal authorities and leaders in their fields, requiring specialisation and professional expertise to deliver exceptional judicial services.”

Comprehensive training programmes, developed by the Dubai Judicial Institute, equip judges to address modern challenges and deliver effective justice. Prof. Al Suwaidi expressed hope that the project will reinforce Dubai’s role as a global leader in justice, setting an international benchmark and enhancing its ability to provide transparent and efficient judicial services.

