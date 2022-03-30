“I am pleased to greet and welcome all participants in this International Humanitarian Summit. I see in each of you a kindred spirit in the desire to make the world a better, more humane place for all. I am delighted and inspired to be in your presence this morning and to support you in your noble work. Thank you for reaffirming our faith in humanitarian work as an expression of the highest and best human ideals of compassion, helping one another, and taking care of those in need,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

“Humanitarian work marks the culture of the UAE. Our country is what it is today because our leaders and our citizens have cared about others and have been wisely generous with their time and resources. The founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, believed strongly that humanitarian work is a moral virtue that reflects a deep love of humanity. With his guidance, the UAE has become a major supporter of humanitarian work around the globe. Sheikh Zayed encouraged us to consider the love of humanity as an important investment in the present and future of society. He also urged us to do so with wisdom and vision. I see his message clearly echoed in the work of this summit,” he added.

Key issues

“As wise and visionary investors, however, we face many moral claims on our humanitarian work resources. We know that millions of children receive no education, and we want to provide schools and teachers for them all. We know that thousands of communities suffer from unsanitary conditions and we want those corrected. We know that many diseases are not controlled and that basic medical services are often absent, and we want to eradicate the diseases and treat the sick. We know that far too many communities need roads, electricity, running water, and communications facilities, and we want to furnish them with those basic elements so that they can flourish. We know that women in many parts of the world still lack the means to participate fully in the lives of their communities, and we want to change that. We know that people affected by armed conflicts need our assistance and that we have a moral duty to help end those conflicts. And we know that we urgently need to promote tolerance and human fraternity and to remove distrust between religions and cultures in all corners of the world,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

Sheikh Nahyan addresses the gathering at the inauguration of the International Humanitarian Summit 2022 at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

‘One Human Family’

When addressing the crowd as his friends, the Minister of Tolerance said: “The theme of this summit is ‘Building a Strong Humanitarian Society for a Better World’. This theme calls on all of us to dedicate ourselves to thinking and working together as One Human Family. When I speak of ‘One Human Family’, I want to emphasise my strong belief in the power of human engagement to shape the future and to help solve many of the world’s great global challenges. As one human family, we must think and work together as a family of equals, with the most prosperous aiding those who are in need. As one human family, we must understand other people as fellow human beings entitled to respect and deserving of empathy. As one human family, we can commit ourselves to becoming champions for human rights, human dignity, and a high quality of life for all.”

‘Dialogue around global issues’

Sheikh Nahyan added: “I am delighted that you have gathered here today to explore the vital moral virtue of humanitarian work and to consider the best ways for investing in the present and future of society. Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect venue for these discussions. Expo 2020 Dubai has demonstrated the need for greater understanding and dialogue around global issues, and global challenges.”

Sheikh Nahyan thanked all for being part of this important work. He concluded: “Your discussions, your insights and your findings will contribute significantly to peace and humanity throughout the world. I thank the organisers and the sponsors of this International Humanitarian Summit. I value their love of humanity as demonstrated by the excellent organisation of this event today. I am honoured to be here today and to stand proudly with all of you as members of one human family.”

Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, secretary-general, Alwaleed Philanthropies, and Zondwa Mandela, chairman, Mandela Legacy Foundation, delivered their messages to the summit.