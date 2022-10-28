Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called upon Emiratis to celebrate Flag Day on November 3.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted to his 10.9 million followers to raise the nation’s flag in celebration of the flag day.

The Vice President said: “The UAE will celebrate Flag Day on November 3. We call on all our ministries and institutions to raise the UAE flag simultaneously at 11am on that day. Our flag will remain flying high in the sky as the symbol of our pride, unity, glory and sovereignty.”

Government departments, organisations, private sector companies, schools, colleges and individuals will join in celebrating the UAE’s Flag Day with a plethora of activities in which Emiratis and residents come together to signify their shared love of the country.

While the UAE’s flag is made up of the traditional pan-Arab colours, what those colours represent is important in a special way to Emiratis.

Red: Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage. The vertical red band can also be interpreted as binding all the other meanings together in unity.

Green: Green represents hope, joy, optimism and love. It can also symbolise the country’s prosperity.

White: White represents peace and honesty while also symbolising the generosity and humanitarian works carried out in the UAE. White is the purest colour, and is interpreted by some to symbolise cleanliness.

Black: Contrary to popular belief, the black band does not represent oil. It stands for the defeat of enemies, and also strength of mind.

The event, which was conceived by Sheikh Mohammed to celebrate the accession of the late Sheikh Khalifa as President of the UAE in 2004, was first marked in 2013.

It is commemorated every year on the anniversary, which is not a public holiday.