His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved several new federal department board appointments as part of the efforts to improve the work of the federal government and support the country’s overall development process.

The new appointments followed the latest UAE Cabinet reshuffle and aims to advance the work of federal councils and promote their roles in achieving the strategic national objectives of the federal government.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, was appointed as President of the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment, to oversee the council’s efforts in drafting the country’s public policy in the areas of climate change, the environment and green development, as well as establish plans and projects for limiting the effects of climate change and promote joint environmental action.

He will also support the council’s efforts to supervise the implementation of the UAE Green Growth Strategy, and represent the country at international and regional organisations, as well as harmonise federal and local strategies, encourage partnership projects with the private sector, and assist related research studies.

Sheikh Mohammed appointed Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, as President of the UAE's Industrial Coordination Council, which aims to identify the strategic directives and priorities of the UAE’s industrial sector, develop related policies, legislation, procedures and incentives, and propose initiatives for promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise between public and private entities.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the appointment of Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, as President of the National Council for Quality of Life, which includes more than 20 federal and local authorities and aims to enhance the coordination between federal and local authorities, harmonise policies and programmes to support the implementation of the National Strategy for Wellbeing, promote relevant partnerships with the private sector, and encourage various authorities and establishments to adopt the principle of quality of life and develop their services, initiatives and projects.