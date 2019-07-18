The announcement was made on Shaikh Mohammad's Twitter account

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed at the GCC summit in Makkah. Image Credit: AFP/Saudi Royal Palace

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is expected to make a state visit to China next week.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Shaikh Mohammad announced the state visit on Thursday.

During the visit, Shaikh Mohammad and Chinese President Xi Jinping will review the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation comprising a number of Shaikhs, ministers, and senior officials.