His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (right) speaks with Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President’s Representative, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday. He also received participants in the inaugural forum titled ‘Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities: Child Dignity Online’ organised by the interior ministry. Image Credit: WAM
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Monday) received participants in the inaugural forum 'Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities: Child Dignity Online', organised by the Ministry of the Interior.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the UAE’s guests and voiced his hope that the forum would yield effective outcomes contributing to enhancing joint efforts in protecting communities, especially children, from all forms of digital and cyber-crimes that constitute one of the dangerous social issues facing today’s societies.

He underlined the importance of international dialogue on child protection and transforming ideas and initiatives into action and concrete steps and realistic solutions through the role of religious scholars to ensure bringing about a positive impact on the security of communities and promote a culture of child dignity.

From left: Mata Amrithanandamayi, Shaikh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Luis Antonio, Arch bishop of Manila, observing a minute of silence before the start of the Ministry of Interior’s 'Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities: Child Dignity Online' forum at the ADNEC. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the UAE’s keenness and continuous endeavour to support efforts and initiatives aiming at creating action frameworks for the protection of children against all forms of crimes and abuses.

The participants praised the UAE’s leading model in protecting and empowering children.