Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Monday) received participants in the inaugural forum 'Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities: Child Dignity Online', organised by the Ministry of the Interior.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the UAE’s guests and voiced his hope that the forum would yield effective outcomes contributing to enhancing joint efforts in protecting communities, especially children, from all forms of digital and cyber-crimes that constitute one of the dangerous social issues facing today’s societies.
He underlined the importance of international dialogue on child protection and transforming ideas and initiatives into action and concrete steps and realistic solutions through the role of religious scholars to ensure bringing about a positive impact on the security of communities and promote a culture of child dignity.
Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the UAE’s keenness and continuous endeavour to support efforts and initiatives aiming at creating action frameworks for the protection of children against all forms of crimes and abuses.
The participants praised the UAE’s leading model in protecting and empowering children.