Held under patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) organised the first “Interfaith Alliance For Safer Communities: Child Dignity in the Digital World Forum” in Abu Dhabi. Religious leaders, scholars and information technology experts from around the world are participating in the two-day forum to discuss the child dignity in the digital world.