Littering from vehicles while driving subject to fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, called on the public to cooperate in maintaining Abu Dhabi’s clean and urban image, by committing to the rules and regulations of conserving the environment.

It also stated that littering on roads is a negative form of behaviour that disrupts traffic and could lead to accidents. It called for raising the awareness of drivers and road users on the need to avoid uncivilised behaviour, which could damage the capital’s image and negatively affect the environment.

The ADP also pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Government is expanding the city’s green spaces according to the best international practices while stressing that those who litter will fined. Its smart traffic systems are monitoring such behaviour and necessary legal procedures will be initiated against violators, the ADP added.