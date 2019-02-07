Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Ghaf tree as the theme for the Year of Tolerance 2019.
On his official Twitter account, Shaikh Mohammad said: “Tolerance is a universal value… and the Ghaf, our national tree, is the source of life and stability in the middle of the desert. Under its shadow, our ancestors gathered to discuss their daily lives.
“In the year of tolerance, we take it as a slogan so that we shall remain in the shadow of tolerance and coexistence”.
Ghaf trees are a hardy species and survive harsh, arid conditions in the dunes by sinking roots extremely deep into the earth to reach water aquifers ordinary plants can’t source.
Scientifically known as prosopis cineraria, the Ghaf tree was traditionally used as a medicine due to its reportedly astringent properties, in addition to using its leaves as animal fodder.
“The Ghaf is a drought – tolerant, evergreen tree which is, possibly, the sturdiest plant of the harsh desert environment In the UAE, it can be seen growing on low sand dunes, undulating sand sheets and along margins of gravel plains mostly in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah,” read the website.
Medicinal purposes:
The Ghaf tree is of historical importance because it was used in traditional medicine, its fruit and leaves were used as food for people and their cattle, and it also increases the oxygen level and helps reduce dust in the desert.
The Ghaf flower can be used to prevent miscarriages, while its residue extract from the stem contains anti-inflammatory properties.
The bark of the tree was also traditionally used to treat bronchitis, asthma, leukoderma and muscle tremors.