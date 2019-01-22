Davos: The UAE on Tuesday announced the establishment of the Emirates Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF-Davos).
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who is leading the UAE delegation to the global forum, announced the launch of the centre.
The 4th Industrial Revolution Centre is the world’s first centre to get the forum’s fellowship, and will be managed by the Dubai Future Foundation.
The centre is a new addition to the cooperation between the UAE and the forum.
Shaikh Hamdan said that he was proud to be leading the UAE delegation to the forum, which began Tuesday, and continues until January 25.
“It is an honour to lead the delegation participating in the Davos forum, which brings together more than 3000 top officials from across the world,” Shaikh Hamdan said.
He added that the UAE is participating actively in the global dialogue that seeks to find solutions to future challenges and explore development prospects for the sake of humanity.