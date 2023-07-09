Abu Dhabi: The Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress (GMC Higher Organising Committee) has announced that the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC 2023) will be held from November 14 to 16 this year at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), GMC 2023 will examine the latest developments in the media sector and its prospects, building on the resounding success of the GMC’s inaugural edition.

Returning for its second year, the three-day event will see the participation of a roster of the world’s top industry leaders, specialists, and influencers, in addition to academics, youth, and university students.

Over the course of three days, the Congress will discuss several key themes, focusing on issues related to environmental conservation, climate change, innovation, artificial intelligence, and utilising sports in media to promote positive values. The Congress will highlight the role of media in spreading positive values and enriching various sustainability concepts related to environmental and climate issues.

The event’s second edition will provide a one-of-a-kind platform for national, regional, and international media outlets to produce forecasts for the global media sector, highlighting its pivotal role in accelerating sustainable development worldwide.

The Congress also provides an opportunity to enhance cooperation and forge media partnerships that will drive the development of the media sector and ensure its sustainability and capacity to continue providing reliable, diverse, and time-relevant content that keeps pace with the rapid technological development that the world is experiencing.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the GMC Higher Organising Committee, said, “Thanks to the vision of the wise leadership and in line with its directives, the launch of the second edition of the Global Media Congress testifies to the UAE’s well-established position as a vibrant hub for the media industry and future forecasting, a status achieved through international media collaborations and efforts to enhance the roles of media in its various forms in bolstering the international drive to achieve global stability and prosperity. It also cements the UAE’s leading position as a preferred destination for creatives, innovators, and talents in the media industry globally.”

He added that GMC 2023 coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year in Expo City Dubai. This emphasises the vital role of environmental media in supporting international efforts to promote global climate action, in addition to raising environmental and climate awareness by utilising innovative and more influential tools capable of delivering positive messages to all communities around the world, Al Rayssi explained.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The Global Media Congress plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the media sector. The Congress provides a platform for showcasing the latest specialised technologies, fostering innovation, and bringing together creative talents from all over the world. It also builds bridges of cooperation between the media industry and other industries at the regional and international levels to establish strategic partnerships.”

Al Dhaheri added, “We look forward to collaborating with WAM and all our partners in the government and private sectors to launch the second edition of the Congress. Through the upcoming Congress, we will continue building on our achievements and ensure that this event reflects the reputation and status of the UAE, in line with our wise leadership’s vision. I am confident that the current edition of the Congress will be a new success story within the exhibitions and conferences industry, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of business tourism in the region.”

The Global Media Congress provides an ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the media industry markets in the GCC and MENA regions. It also provides an opportunity for media outlets around the world to gain insights on the regional and global media industries and formulate a forward-looking vision to shape the future of this sector, which has become a key driver for sustainable development worldwide.

The GMC’s inaugural edition was a huge success, producing strategic outputs that greatly contribute to shaping the future of the media sector. Seeing a wide turnout of over 200 CEOs and 1,200 media pioneers, specialists, and global influencers representing six continents, the first edition featured more than 30 interactive sessions and over 27 workshops, in which more than 173 international speakers participated.