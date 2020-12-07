The TRA is showcasing its key projects through the digital government stand. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched a digital platform on its website to allow visitors to virtually join during GITEX 2020 and learn about the projects and initiatives presented at the UAE digital government stand, showcasing the latest developments with participant federal entities, with the ability to speak with the stand’s coordinators live via Zoom.

All those who have not had the opportunity to physically visit GITEX can use the platform and learn about the most notable projects presented by the digital government stand, and chat live with coordinators at the stand. They could also use this opportunity to learn about key achievements in a number of strategic projects such as Digital Identity, Digital Signature, Digital Wallet, and more.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director General, said: “This platform allows visiting GITEX Technology Week virtually from any part of the world. Today we are not just presenting our successes to visitors, but we are also sharing them all over the world. Today, anyone, wherever they are, can visit GITEX Technology Week and learn about UAE’s major achievements in digital transformation.”

Different and innovative

He stressed that GITEX Technology Week is different and innovative this year, saying: “We live in a nation that does not believe in the impossible, and just as we were proactive in adapting to exceptional circumstances at the beginning of the year, here we are now concluding the year with the biggest real-time event, GITEX Technology Week, which reflects the early recovery of our country, and a quick return to activity, dynamism, innovation and shaping the future. As we are keen to enable everyone to know about our achievements, plans and programs for the future, we have made it possible to virtually visit GITEX through TRA’s website, and we invite you all to make use of this feature.”

Through the digital government stand, the TRA is showcasing its key projects, including the ‘Future Government’ and latest updates on Digital Identity and Digital Signature. The TRA is also showcasing the Digital Wallet project and the Digital Payment project. Platform visitors can get informed of entities taking part in the digital government stand and their respective projects, as well as getting in touch with project coordinators live via Zoom.