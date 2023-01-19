WPS

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Workers at MoHRE, said: “Enabling the employers to pay the wages of their domestic workers through the Wage Protection System comes under the Ministry’s efforts to develop services that meet the aspirations and needs of the employers, including the Emirati and the expatriate families, in a manner that is consistent with the legislation regulating the work of this category. The system would also enable employers to document the payment of wages to the domestic workers, and at the same time safeguard the payment process.”

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the WPS in enhancing transparency, stability and protection of both parties to the contractual relationship, in addition to ensuring that the Ministry is constantly informed of data related to wages which helps reduce labour disputes related to wages. It also provides a safe working environment for domestic workers, thus reflecting positively on enhancing the UAE’s reputation as the ideal destination to live and work.

Benefits

Employers can benefit from the advantages of paying the wages electronically, after registering in the system and contracting with the financial authorities accredited by the UAE Central Bank to provide the service. This service will be applied to five out of 19 professions within the domestic workers category, as of April 1, in line with the Ministerial Resolution No. 675 of 2022 regarding the payment of wages for some professions of domestic service workers through the WPS.

These professions include private agricultural engineer, personal assistant, housekeeper, personal tutor, and personal trainer, with the exception of a domestic worker who has a pending labour complaint, or is unemployed, or against whom a notice of absence from work is registered, or a domestic worker who is yet to complete 30 days since the start of his/her employment contract.

19 domestic workers' professions

The Ministry has defined 19 domestic workers’ professions, which include the housemaid, sailor/boatman, security guard, household shepherd, household horse groomer, household falcon trainer, physical labour worker, housekeeper, cook, nanny/babysitter, farmer, gardener, personal driver, private agricultural engineer, personal assistant, personal nurse, personal tutor and personal trainer.