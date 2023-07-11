Abu Dhabi: Emiratis who own unlicenced weapons have been given the opportunity to register their firearms within three months, starting from August 1, to be exempted from legal accountability, in an initiative aiming at ensuring public safety and security.
The Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office of the Supreme Council for National Security has relaunched last year’s initiative that aims to help citizens legalise their ownership of any kind of weapon or ammunition and avoid legal consequences, provided that they register within the specified period of three months across August, September and October.
According to Mohammed Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the office, the initiative was relaunched in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to give a new opportunity to people who could not register their unlicenced arms last year.
The campaign was relaunched during a meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police.
Licenced companies are permitted to buy used weapons from citizens wishing to sell them. A shooting championship called the UAE Licenced Weapons Shooting Championship was also launched during the meeting.
Federal Decree Law No. (17) of 2019 Concerning Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Hardware and Hazardous Materials states all such items should be licensed and registered with the authorities concerned.