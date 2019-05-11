Abu Dhabi: Government and private sector employers must register their Emirati employees, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has said.

In a statement on Saturday, GPSSA called on all employers subject to the provisions of Federal Law No. 07 of 1999 on Pension and Social Security and its amendments to register their Emirati employees with the GPSSA.

It said registering Emirati employees that work in public and private sectors is mandatory. GPSSA noted this applies to all UAE nationals, except for military retirees who were employed at Federal Government departments after November 15, 1999, as per Cabinet Decision No. 21 of 1999.

GPSSA said the Emirati employee should verify whether their employer has completed registration procedures with GPSSA.

“In the event of non-registration, the employee shall contact the authority to ensure the protection of their rights and those of their families,” GPSSA said.

Registration is the first step towards ensuring that social security coverage and a future pension salary is enabled, it added.

Hanan Al Sahlawi, GPSSA’s acting executive director, said that registering Emirati with GPSSA protects them and their families against potential occupational risks, providing them with a pension salary entitlement in the event of a work-related injury or death.

Al Sahlawi added that the pension salary also covers the beneficiaries of the insured upon his or her death. “Thus, the insured should always verify his or her registration with GPSSA and should also ensure the monthly payment of their contributions to ensure the protection of their future and that of their family,” she said.

Al Sahlawi explained that UAE nationals aged between 18 and 60 are eligible to register with the GPSSA. They also need to be able to provide a medical report — issued by GPSSA certified medical centres — as evidence of their being physically fit for employment.

Al Sahlawi explained that according to the Pension Law employers should register their UAE national employees and pay their monthly contributions.

“Any delay in the payment of these contributions will result in fines or penalties imposed on the employer only, as the insured does not bear any financial obligation in this case,” she said, adding that there are no exemptions to settle fines and penalties incurred.

She went on to advise employers to pay outstanding payments at the soonest to avoid any additional penalties.

In a bid to raise awareness on the importance of registering employees, Al Sahlawi said the GPSSA is contacting employers hiring UAE nationals within free zones, and the tourism and hospitality sectors.