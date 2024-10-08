Kuwait: Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on Tuesday received at Bayan Palace in the Kuwaiti capital Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

The Emir of Kuwait welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and the UAE delegation, expressing appreciation for the UAE’s leadership and the strong fraternal ties that bind the two countries. Sheikh Hamdan, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to the UAE delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed to the Emir of Kuwait the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, voicing the UAE leadership’s heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of the Emir, and for the continued progress and prosperity of Kuwait and its people.

Sheikh Hamdan praised Kuwait’s remarkable progress across various sectors and its efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the ambitions outlined in the ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ statement.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Kuwait’s eminent stature on the regional and international stage, attributing it to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and the global respect Kuwait had earned on the strength of its honorable positions on key issues.

The meeting reviewed the enduring bilateral relations and the robust growth of the strategic partnership across various sectors, highlighting prospects for continued development based on shared goals and visions for comprehensive progress.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the strong fraternal and historical relations between the two countries provide a solid foundation for continued cooperation that promises to strengthen Gulf collaboration. He noted that the bilateral partnership is poised to reach new heights, backed up by farsighted agreements and a solid track record across key sectors.

The meeting reviewed recent events in the region and around the world, focusing on the evolving situation in the Middle East and the global challenges that call for increased international cooperation. The two leaders also stressed the importance of finding effective solutions to mitigate the effects of conflicts and wars, which ultimately impede development and shatter aspirations for a secure and stable future that assures universal progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan met with other leaders during his visit, reviewing bilateral cooperation and achievements in various spheres. The meetings reiterated the importance of development plans tailored for the future to drive sustainable growth and prosperity for both sides.

Meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince

Also on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan met Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, as part of his official visit to the country at the head of a high-level UAE delegation.

Sheikh Hamdan with Sheikh Sabah Image Credit: WAM

The meeting held at Bayan Palace discussed way to boost bilateral ties across various sectors, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. The discussions aimed to serve mutual interests and support the ongoing efforts toward joint Gulf cooperation.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the exceptional level of cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait and their shared vision to expand partnerships, cooperation agreements, and the exchange of expertise, and successful experiences across various sectors.

He commended the progress and development Kuwait has achieved under the wise leadership of its Emir, praising the country’s notable achievements within the framework of the National Plan and Kuwait Vision 2035. His Highness also wished Kuwait continued security, stability, and further prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan also expressed his confidence that the next phase will see even greater collaboration between the two nations across various fields.

Increased cooperation

The Crown Prince of Dubai expressed confidence that the next phase will see increased cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economy, tourism, and investment. He stressed the importance of mutual visits to explore new avenues of collaboration, not only at the government level but also in the private sector. Additionally, he highlighted the ample opportunities both countries offer to investors, companies, and entrepreneurs.

The two sides also discussed the progress in economic and trade relations, with the UAE being one of Kuwait’s key trade partners. Globally, the UAE ranks as Kuwait’s second-largest trade partner after China and is its top trade partner in the Arab and Gulf regions. In 2023, the total volume of non-oil trade between the two countries reached Dh45.7 billion, reflecting a growth of over 18.8 per cent compared to 2021. During the first half of this year, non-oil trade between the UAE and Kuwait amounted to Dh23.6 billion, with strong expectations for continued growth in mutual trade through the second half of 2024.

The meeting also addressed recent regional and global developments, including efforts to overcome challenges and enhance security and stability across the region. Additionally, it highlighted the positive outcomes of effective cooperation between the two countries, reflecting the growth in political relations that benefit their shared interests and enhance Gulf unity.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Sabah. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation to Kuwait’s leadership for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

Discussion with Kuwait Prime Minister

Sheikh Hamdan also met Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, during his official visit to Kuwait.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Ahmed during their discussion Image Credit: WAM

The two leaders discussed bilateral strategic relations and the potential to further enhance cooperation across various spheres to support the comprehensive development goals of both nations.

They highlighted the strong strategic partnership and the significant strides that bilateral relations have achieved in the political, economic, cultural, and social domains. They also emphasised the importance of mutual visits in enhancing cooperation, identifying significant prospects for the future, and providing the necessary spur for building upon vibrant bilateral relations while serving the best interests of both countries.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that both countries have shared ambitions and visions for the future, highlighting abundant opportunities that exist for still closer cooperation, which will enable both sides to achieve their strategic objectives in terms of comprehensive development.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Kuwait’s ambitious development strategy, as mirrored by the ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ development plan, which, he said, showcases the country’s readiness to enhance preparedness for future opportunities. He affirmed that the UAE is on a similar path, highlighting its belief in a knowledge-based economy and in the importance of investing in its people to create a brighter future.

The two sides also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination at all levels to foster increased cooperation through the exchange of expertise, ideas, and visions. This synergy will further strengthen bilateral relations, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries and peoples, they emphasised.