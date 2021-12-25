Dubai public parks will be one of the top destinations to be visited as part of Dubai Destinations, an initiative to highlight the exceptional experiences, events and activities offered by the emirate. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai has so far built a total of 191 public parks distributed across the emirate, attracting thousands of citizens, residents and visitors looking to spend a good time with family and friends.

Dubai public parks will be one of the top destinations to be visited as part of Dubai Destinations, an initiative to highlight the exceptional experiences, events and activities offered by the emirate.

Dubai parks are special for combining entertainment, education and encouragement for a healthy lifestyle, and are equipped with a wide range of equipment and facilities that provide visitors with useful information and help them spend a happy and joyous time.

Dubai parks offer a variety of sports facilities, including tracks for running, walking and cycling, as well as fields for football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and other games. These parks were uniquely and creatively designed, which resulted in some of them breaking world records.

As part of #DubaiDestinations, Dubai will take its residents and visitors on journeys to the jungles of Africa, the tropical Amazon forests and the Arabian desert without bothering to leave the city, through the 'Dubai Safari Park', which represents one of the most prominent destinations in Dubai. Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

Dubai Miracle Garden is probably one of the most prominent parks in Dubai, and will certainly be one of the top destinations of #DubaiDestinations. It is the largest natural flower garden in the world and has broken the Guinness World Records several times, the latest of which is 2016 with the construction of the largest flower sculpture of Emirates Airline A380 aircraft. The park extends over an area of 72,000 square meters and has more than 50 million flowers brought from different parts of the world.

Located right next to Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden claimed to be the 'World’s Largest Covered Butterfly Garden', consists of ten custom-built domes around 6,673 sq.m. Each dome is filled with thousands of beautifully winged creatures, featuring 15,000 butterflies of around over 50 varieties of butterfly in different sizes and colours flying around the visitors. Dubai Butterfly Garden gives you the opportunity to see how butterflies evolve through each stage.

In addition, the Quranic Park is one of the best parks in Dubai and will be one of the top destinations under the #DubaiDestination initiative. The Quranic Park offers wonderful insights into the Holy Quran, enhancing awareness of the Islamic values of peace, love and tolerance.

It is a sprawling, 64-hectare verdant space inspired by the features mentioned in the Holy Quran. There are four sections in Quranic Park: Cave of Miracles, The Greenhouse, The Lake and The Orchards.

This is in addition to many more parks in Dubai. Five of the 191 public parks occupy a total area of more than 8 million square meters.