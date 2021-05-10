Dubai: Dubai Police have urged people to volunteer in mounted unit initiative to educate others about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said.
Major General Expert Mohammad Al Adhb, Director of Dubai Mounted Police, said the new initiative will allow volunteers to ride Dubai Police horses and spread awareness about the disease. “The force is always keen on promoting the culture of volunteering in order to ensure sustainable development and build a better future for new generations,” Maj Gen Al Adhb said.
Portective measures
The new voluntary imitative titled ‘Ride with Dubai Mounted Police Unit’ will include sessions to educate volunteers about protective measures before distributing them across the emirate.
Meanwhile, Captain Khalifa Al Room, Director of Dubai Police Volunteer Platform, said that volunteers will be joining the Dubai Police officers in spreading awareness at Al Khawaneej, Al Warqa, Al Bada’a, Umm Suqeim, Al Barsha, City Walk, GBR, and the Boulevard.
“Volunteers are expected to be physically fit, at least 21 years old, possess official jockey apparel, and provide a proof of a negative test result for COVID-19 to join the mounted police unit,” said Captain Al Room. “A supervisor, deputy supervisor and integrated work team will be present to ensure volunteers’ safety in each jurisdiction area. We will provide police vests, protective equipment, and a paramedic in case of emergencies.” People who want to join the initiative can submit their requests through Dubai Police website.
According to official records, the Mounted Police Station deployed 2,298 horse patrols in 2020 and performed security checks on 4,580 individuals and 11,562 vehicles, seized 209 wanted vehicles, issued 47 traffic fines, and fined 5,146 violators of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.