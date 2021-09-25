The projects will contribute to overall development in the Hatta region, especially the Dubai Mountain Peak, Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer said. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), visited the construction sites of Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls.

The projects are being implemented by Dewa in Hatta in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. These projects, once complete, will provide about 200 jobs in the technical, administrative and operational fields and more than 300 jobs at the visitor centre, outdoor activities and tourism facilities associated with the project, he added.

The holiday homes will generate an annual income of more than Dh100 million for the people of the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved six new projects in Hatta, marking a new prosperous development phase across various sectors. This builds on the great success of the Hatta development plan, which was launched in 2016, and has made Hatta a leading tourist destination.

Nasser Lootah, executive vice-president of Generation at Dewa; Khalifa Albedwawi, project manager, and the project team accompanied Al Tayer. During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed by the project manager on the latest developments related to the engineering designs of the Dubai Mountain Peak project, the time plan, and the challenges at the site and how to overcome them. Specialised international consultants have been appointed to ensure the project is implemented according to the highest international standards of quality, safety, and security.

“The projects will contribute to overall development in the Hatta region, especially the Dubai Mountain Peak, which includes the construction of a 5.4km cable car to transport tourists to the summit of Um Al Nesoor. At 1,300 metres above sea level, it is the highest natural summit in Dubai. The project is expected to be a major tourist attraction in the UAE. The cable car route passes over the Hatta Dam lake and the upper dam lake, which are parts of the Hatta pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant currently under construction, as well as over the mountains. The route ends at the summit of the Um Al Nesoor mountain,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer also reviewed the progress of the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project. The project started in May 2021. The tender will be floated in the fourth week of September 2021 and is expected to finalise the award of works to a contractor by mid-November 2021 and construction to complete by mid-November 2022.

