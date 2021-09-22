Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as chairman of the new entity Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: A new organisation called ‘Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security’ has been formed to enhance Dubai’s border security capabilities.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. 15 of 2021 forming the new council.

The latest government body to be established seeks to ensure smooth coordination between various government entities involved in border control, including the emirate’s General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security and relevant local, federal, regional and international organisations.

The new law also aims to ensure effective implementation of Dubai’s strategic plan for further strengthening its border security and improving the efficiency of entities involved in border control.

Main tasks

The council is tasked with developing strategic border security plans and policies for the emirate in coordination with relevant entities, providing advice to the government on border control issues and unifying the regulations and security criteria for protecting borders in Dubai in line with the requirements of the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security.

The Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security is authorised to issue the decisions required to implement provisions of the new legislations. They annul any other legislation that may contradict their provisions.

Board members

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 38 of 2021 forming the Board of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as chairman.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri will served as Vice Chairman of the Board. Members of the Board also include representatives from Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports Company, Dubai Air Navigation Services and Dubai Maritime City Authority, in addition to the Secretary General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

The Law is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.