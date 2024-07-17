The presentation of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award took place at the NFPA Stars at Night awards ceremony during the annual NFPA Conference & Expo in Orlando. This newly established award by NFPA recognises individuals or organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to advancing safety through the principles of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem.

Among the initiatives led by the Ministry of Interior of the UAE is the International Initiative for Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC). Launched at the World Government Summit in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2023, I2LEC aims to establish a collaborative approach among law enforcement agencies, international organizations, and governments. This initiative seeks to create global frameworks to build research capacities for law enforcement agencies to combat environmental crimes.