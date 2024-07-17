Dubai: The Dubai Civil Defence, led by the Ministry of Interior, has received the inaugural National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award.
Major General Jamal Bin Adeith Almehairi, Assistant Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, accepted the award on behalf of the Ministry of Interior and in honour of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, General Director of Dubai Civil Defence.
The presentation of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award took place at the NFPA Stars at Night awards ceremony during the annual NFPA Conference & Expo in Orlando. This newly established award by NFPA recognises individuals or organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to advancing safety through the principles of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem.
Among the initiatives led by the Ministry of Interior of the UAE is the International Initiative for Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC). Launched at the World Government Summit in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2023, I2LEC aims to establish a collaborative approach among law enforcement agencies, international organizations, and governments. This initiative seeks to create global frameworks to build research capacities for law enforcement agencies to combat environmental crimes.
In its first year, I2LEC obtained the support of over 60 law enforcement agencies worldwide and contributed to seizing more than $32 million in proceeds from environmental crimes through international joint operations. Additionally, the initiative trained over 270 law enforcement officials from more than 40 countries. These efforts reflect the UAE’s belief that sustainable development cannot be achieved without ensuring community safety and stability and enhancing global cooperation and partnerships.