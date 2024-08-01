But if your appointment is as per the Memorandum of Association (MOA) or statute of the company, then your rights will be considered as civil in the civil courts and the lapse of one year will not apply.

According to Articles 79 & 80 of the Federal Decree Law No. (32) Of 2021 on Commercial Companies, any partner may assign his share in the company, with or without compensation (either to sell or gift it), to any other partner or to a third party.

Such an assignment shall be made in accordance with the terms of the MOA of the company under a formal instrument, duly attested with the provisions of the decree law.

The partner shall notify the other partners through the manager of the company of the assignee or purchaser and the terms of the assignment or sale. Such an assignment shall be valid vis-à-vis the company or third parties only as of the date of being recorded in the commercial register with the competent authority.