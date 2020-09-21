Dubai: The UAE has confirmed 679 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 85,595
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 72,388 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 75,086 another 813 people received the all-clear. One more fatality was also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 405.
This means that there are currently 10,104 active cases in the country.